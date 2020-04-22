BRASÍLIA – The government’s economic area has triggered alerts for Congressional leaders against voting on the project that institutes a compulsory loan to cover urgent expenses caused by the coronavirus-related public calamity. The economic team considers the proposal to be bad, inefficient, distorting. He argues that it can bring insecurity and drive away investments at a time when the country needs to find a way out of the post-crisis economic recovery phase.

According to the proposal, pending before the Chamber, legal entities domiciled in the country with net worth equal to or greater than R $ 1 billion would be subject to the date of publication of the law, as determined in their last balance sheet.

The amount compulsorily lent to the federal government would be equivalent to up to 10% of the net profit accumulated by the companies in the twelve months prior to the publication of the law. The proposal also establishes that the amounts referring to the compulsory loan should be paid by the companies within 30 days after the publication of the law. The interest owed by the Union would be equivalent to the basic interest rate (Selic) and should be paid within four years after the calamity.

For the economic area, the proposal must be evaluated from the perspective of effectiveness, considering the possible adverse effects that its approval could generate. A source from the team of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, pointed out that the National Treasury can finance itself in the market to face increases in spending through the issuance of government bonds. One way, in practice, to borrow.

Between April 13th and 17th, for example, the agency managed to sell papers with interest at the Selic rate, bonds indexed to the IPCA, and fixed-rate securities, totaling R $ 13 billion in a single week, which would hardly be obtained through loans obtained from private companies.

In the evaluation of the economic area, the Union is already able to finance itself at the Selic rate or with equivalent remuneration, counting on the voluntary interest of investors and their appetite for risk, without the need to impose a compulsory and “traumatic rule, which can bring irreversible damage. for the image of the country “.

According to the economic team, there is also the risk that part of the companies obliged to lend compulsorily would have to resort to liquidity relief in public banks to honor their commitments.

The sensitive point is that, if approved, the project could be a new element of risk for foreign investments in the country, given the obligation brought by the legislation to obligatorily assign part of its profit. “Even if the action is restricted to the calamity period, there will always be uncertainty about the return of such expedient in some future circumstance, and this uncertainty discourages new business in the country”, highlights the government source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Technical analysis of the project, obtained by state, further assesses that the measure will harm not only the management of securities debt – which is a way of attracting capital – but “overflowing” for so-called direct investments, which are those made by large multinational companies not through debt, but for the creation and expansion of productive capacity in the country.

From a macroeconomic point of view, the action corresponds to a fiscal contraction, since it withdraws resources from the productive sector, which would go against the actions of fiscal and monetary expansion that the government and the Central Bank have been taking to reduce the harmful effects of the coronavirus on the economy, as has been done in the rest of the world.

