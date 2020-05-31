BRASÍLIA – The increase in poverty in the country with the covid-19 and the need to guarantee a way out for those receiving emergency aid of R $ 600 during the pandemic placed the social agenda at the center of the country’s political-economic agenda. an agenda focused so far on the adjustment of public accounts, privatizations and state reform, the team of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, makes moves to not be late in the discussion that is advancing in Congress for the creation of a minimum income program.

In the post-pandemic scenario, the tax reform proposal should gain space to accommodate changes that allow financing the financing of the new program. The expectation is that the texts already under discussion in Congress will undergo changes.

Photo: Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil – 5/15/2020 / Estadão

Experts and parliamentarians consider that granting a minimum income to the poorest population may be feasible, but it will necessarily have to go through tax reform and the debate on the revision of tax rules, including the spending ceiling (a rule that prevents the growth of expenses above inflation).

The idea under discussion in Congress is to expand the protection given today by Bolsa Família from 20% to 50% of the population, increasing spending on the program from 0.4% to 1% to 1.5% of GDP – an even greater challenge given the economic crisis scenario.

The problem, according to experts, is how to move from the R $ 600 aid to a minimum income model. One of the ideas is to implement a program in the wake of the aid, with a transition period and reduction of the amount paid to an amount considered sustainable by the public coffers – today, the average Bolsa Família benefit is R $ 200 per month.

In order to make this transition, the government tries to implement the proposal to relocate the so-called tax expenditures to open space on the ceiling, with the extinction of programs such as salary allowance and closed-off insurance (paid to artisanal fishermen), considered inefficient by the government.

Meanwhile, the Chamber is mobilizing to create a parliamentary front in defense of basic income. Ahead of the initiative, Deputy João Campos (PSB-PE) is studying a legislative proposal for the creation of the program. “I talked to leaders, including Centrão, and I believe it will be something very close to being carried out,” he said. “The crisis opened up the need for income distribution in Brazil.”

‘Comfort zone’

Specialist in the tax area, economist Rodrigo Orair, from the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), warns that the granting of the minimum income benefit is incompatible with current rules. “The benefit doesn’t fit the ceiling,” he says. For this reason, according to Orair, these expenses should be left out of the constitutional rule, as already happens, to a lesser extent, in military and environmental expenses.

For the economist Daniel Duque, a researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre), the pandemic pushed the discussion of social assistance reform in Brazil, “We have basically been in a comfort zone created by Bolsa Família for 15 years and which was a great innovation , but has not changed since 2013. “

He defends the unification of social programs and considers that the additional cost for granting a minimum income is R $ 265 billion, the financing of which would require tax changes.

The president of the Brazilian Basic Income Network, Leandro Ferreira, says that it is necessary to rationalize the social benefits with its unification. He defends tax changes and the revision of the salary allowance, but warns that the change cannot make its beneficiaries worse off.

