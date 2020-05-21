May 21, 2020 | 11:13 am

The economic situation and interest rates are the main limitations for companies operating in Mexico to use new bank loans, according to the results of the survey of the evolution of financing for companies during the first quarter of the year, published this Thursday by Banco de México (Banxico).

57% of companies said that the economic situation is the main limitation, an increase compared to 49.7% in the previous survey.

Interest rates are the second factor, with 51.3% of mentions, also an increase compared to the percentage of 47.4% in the survey for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For this exercise, Banxico consulted about 450 companies, of which 75.3% (338 companies) did not make use of new loans.

As a third factor for not using new bank loans, the amounts required as collateral stand out, with 49.9% of the mentions; followed by the sales and profitability of the company, with 47.7%; while the conditions of access to bank credit were chosen as a limiting factor by 46.6% of the respondents.

In a smaller proportion, access to public support was chosen as the limiting factor, with 44.1%; the willingness of banks to grant credit, 42.7%, and the capitalization of the company 40.5%.

The least proportion of mentions were the difficulties in paying the current debt service, 37.0%, and the company’s credit history, 31.9%.

Banxico also indicated that in the first quarter, of all the companies surveyed, 54.5% (245 companies) indicated that the current conditions of access and cost of the bank credit market do not constitute a limitation to carry out the current operations of its company.

While 28.7% (129 companies) indicated that these conditions are a minor limitation; however, 16.8% of the companies (76 companies) considered that these conditions constitute a major limitation for the current operations of their company.

Suppliers, main source of financing for companies

Regarding the sources of financing used by companies in the country, 75.9% of the companies surveyed indicated that they used supplier financing; while 36.5% used commercial bank credit, and 21.3% made use of financing from other companies in the corporate group and / or the headquarters.

In a lesser proportion, 5.6% used financing from development banks; 4.8% of banks domiciled abroad, and 2.4% due to debt issuance, Banxico said.