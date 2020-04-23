Economic results of WWE in the first quarter of 2020

LRevenue increased by 60% ($ 291 million) compared to the previous quarter.

The operating income was $ 53.3 million compared to a loss of $ 6.8 million in the prior year quarter

The index OIBDA1 increased to $ 77.3 million dollars, being 12.4 million in the previous quarter.

Fundamental agreements with Sony Pictures Networks in India and DAZN in Germany.

Average paid subscribers of WWE Network was 1.46 million.

The Digital video views increased 25% to 9.6 billion and the hours consumed increased 15% to 344 million on social and digital media platforms.

Highlights of Wrestlemania 36

WWE set WrestleMania Week viewership records more than 967 million video views on digital and social platforms, which represents a 20% increase Over the previous year. A record of 46 million hours of content during the week, an increase of 28% Over the previous year.

WrestleMania (April 4-5, 2020) was the most social event in WWE history more than 13.8 million total interactions on social networks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, 57% more than last year’s WrestleMania.

The new subscriptions for the week of Wrestlemania were the highest in history. Total subscribers reached 2.10 million on April 6, 2020, an additional 5% than the day after WrestleMania last year.

Company situation regarding COVID 19

The company has made several cuts and reductions due to the current situation of COVID19. All this has been done to improve the liquidity of the company.

These measures include reducing executive and board member compensation, decreasing operating expenses, reducing third-party staff, consulting and talent costs, and reducing the workforce of employees.

To improve liquidity, management deferred spending on the Company’s new headquarters (reducing capital spending in 2020 by $ 140 million), temporarily suspended share buyback under its $ 500 million program and withdrew $ 200 million from its revolving line of credit after the end of the quarter.

Management continues to believe that the Company’s growth prospects remain strong and that WWE is well positioned to take full advantage of the changing media landscape and the increasing value of long-term live sports rights.

Conclusions of the economic results of WWE

Vince McMahon made statements about WWE’s financial results in the first quarter of 2020:

Management continues to believe that the Company’s growth prospects remain strong and that WWE is well positioned to take full advantage of the changing media landscape and the increasing value of long-term live sports rights. We are now in the midst of unprecedented times, requiring us to be especially agile, creative and efficient to ensure the long-term value of WWE. We are taking precautions to protect the health and safety of our artists and staff as we produce content in new ways, engage fans with much-needed distraction, and operate effectively in this evolving environment.

