Arturo Herrera pointed out that the economic recovery “goes step by step, with the recovery of jobs and wages”

The recovery of the mexican economy, after the pandemic of COVID-19, will be “fast but asymmetric“And” important but not at the same speed that it fell, “explained the head of the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Arturo Herrera.

In a video on social networks, Herrera explained what the possible trajectory of the Economic recovery in the coming months.

Probably what we are going to see is a rapid recovery, but asymmetric, that is, it will be important but it will not be at same speed it fell, ”explained Herrera.

The official noted that the economic recovery “goes step by step, with the job recovery and wages and therefore of wellness for the population ”, particularly in a time that has been hard for business and the family economy.

Herrera gave as an example the case of a restaurant that closed by pandemic and that it will soon reopen.

It will have a major impact on your income, will buy from its supplierswill pay cooks and waiters, but it will probably open under different conditions than it had in February and March ”, he explained.

In that reopening, by the hygiene and prevention measures, It will have “fewer tables, more spaced, different hours and that will make that even when the business is going to start to rise very quickly with respect to the base of the closure it will be at a relatively slower rate”.

Without passivity of government and citizens

Herrera explained that an important element to highlight “is that we are not (the Government), nor are the citizens passive actors in the path that the recovery will take.”

He said that on the side of citizens “we have to be very disciplined and respectful of the rules (of safety and hygiene) that the local authorities establish”, including the use of face masks.

While on the government side, he said that they are accelerating the spending that was scheduled for the months of October-November “so that they impact the economy and we are accelerating it fundamentally in those projects that have a greater absorption capacity.”

Herrera explained that this will be carried out with projects “where the expense is translated in a faster way in employment and investment”, such as the construction of the airport of St. Lucia, Estado de México, and the Dos Bocas, Tabasco, among others.

A second characteristic is that most of the projects require some type of financing so “we make sure that through the different financial authorities We have sufficient resources and with the appropriate haste so that businesses have access to financing. ”

Two other important points for Herrera is that the Mexican government focus on which sectors can serve as drag the rest of the economy and aimed at construction and foreign trade, linked to the United States value chain.

He stressed that construction “is a very important sector in which many jobs have been lost unfortunately in this crisis and we want it to be reactivated as soon as possible ”

While “one of the great bets that this government is going to make is the use of FTA as a lever for development and that is why it was very important to start with the reopening of the automotive sector ”.

After the closure of the non-essential economy during April and May, the Mexican government activated a four-color traffic light on Monday that will determine the risk of contagion weekly and will guide state governments on how to reopen their economies.

Although 31 of the 32 states in the country opened the week with the traffic light in red due to a high risk of infection, the Automotive industry, the building and the mining they are already authorized to resume their activities.

This Tuesday, the authorities of Health from Mexico reported 3,891 new infections, the highest number for one day, and 470 deaths to accumulate 97,326 cases and 10,637 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic on February 28.

