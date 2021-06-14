Economic recovery requires states to be efficient, calm and controlled

Shutterstock / Have a nice day Photo ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8eKBRmzOPKFxg8k3vKYdxg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTM3Ny4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzMz/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/GEjfOE6LaPLafYs4ikm26Q–~B/aD01NjY7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/85735cf235ce775073fec4545785fc02″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8eKBRmzOPKFxg8k3vKYdxg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTM3Ny4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzMz/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/GEjfOE6LaPLafYs4ikm26Q–~B/aD01NjY7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/85735cf235ce775073fec4545785fc02″/>

The uniqueness of the shock caused by the coronavirus contrasts with the heterogeneity of its effects. Although at the beginning it was thought that the pandemic would be an exogenous disturbance, affecting all territories equally, significant asymmetries quickly became apparent.

Taken together, response measures to deal with the pandemic have been faster and more far-reaching than ever before in history, and in particular more forceful than during the financial crisis of 2008-2009. In fact, in Europe there was a common call not to repeat the lukewarm conditions of that time (such as the premature withdrawal of fiscal stimuli).

Asymmetric recovery

Despite the mostly expansive tone (supporting the increase in public spending and debt), of the government’s response to the pandemic, there have been two important sources of asymmetries:

Not all sectors of activity have been equally affected. The weight of the most affected (the most intensive in contact, with greater social interactivity) has been a decisive factor in explaining the divergences in activity drops in 2020.

Not all countries have had the same capacity to implement expansionary measures. The reason? the different room for maneuver in fiscal policy: some had recovered or maintained the capacity to borrow, others had it reduced or exhausted.

If in the United States the fall was 3.5%, close to the world average of 3.3%, for Latin America as a whole the impact was more than double, with a fall of 8.1%.

Issues such as the growth of the informal economy or the institutional quality of the countries are also relevant when explaining the different magnitudes of the economic impact of the pandemic and the effectiveness of the measures taken by governments.

In April 2021 the International Monetary Fund titled the spring edition of its World Economic Outlook report “Managing Divergent Recoveries.”

At the end of May, the OECD spoke of “an unusual recovery” in a report published on its website.

According to this report:

China would have already recovered its pre-pandemic income levels.

The United States would be on the verge of reaching them (mid-2021).

The main countries of the eurozone would arrive between the end of 2021 and the first half of 2023.

For their part, within the emerging countries, the situation in Latin America is the most heterogeneous: for example, Brazil would recover income levels by the end of 2022 while Argentina would have to wait until 2026.

Towards a green and sustainable recovery

But beyond responses to the COVID-19 crisis, discussions about the robustness of the recovery address issues such as commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. If before 2020 these global goals already posed significant challenges, now they have been affected by the pandemic itself:

Social inclusion. Some indicators show setbacks: the eradication of extreme poverty has stopped for the first time in years. Asymmetries in the ability to adapt to telework, especially among the lowest incomes, have increased inequalities. The debate has reappeared on how technological innovations (accelerated by the pandemic), improve efficiency and productivity but also increase inequalities and precarious segments of the labor market.

Environmental sustainability. Since 2015 it has been included in the UN Sustainable Development Goals and in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change (to which the US has returned with the Biden presidency). In December 2019 the EU presented its European Green Deal.

Pre-pandemic appeals about the need for a “Global Green New Deal” are now complemented by calls for a green recovery.

The OECD has prepared a database in April 2021 to monitor the stimulus measures implemented and check if the declarations and commitments announced by the institutions for environmental improvement are being fulfilled. Although the initial results have not been very promising, the presence of this control mechanism from an entity as close to orthodoxy as the OECD is worthwhile.

Recovery with nuances

The EU’s response to the coronavirus crisis illustrates some of the lights and shadows of the recovery plans.

It has been rightly pointed out that the European approaches to ‘recovery and resilience’, with the Next Generation EU plan as the jewel in the crown, represent an unprecedented resource mobilization effort in European integration.

Beyond the amount, these funds represent hardly imaginable changes in relations between the countries of the union just a year and a half ago:

The issuance of debt by the European Commission (which could be classified as federal or confederal).

Financing with new tax figures such as possible carbon tariffs that seek to avoid polluting relocations on a global scale.

The commitment to digitization (and the expected associated improvement in productivity) and sustainability, which are set as benchmarks in the European recovery strategy.

Concern for inclusivity, also expressed in the insistence on a just transition on the road to decarbonisation.

Despite all these efforts, European plans pale before the volumes of resources mobilized in just months by the Biden administration (1.9 trillion dollars, or the success of the measures implemented in China: in the first quarter of 2021 the Chinese economy grew 18.3%.

They also contrast the agility and speed of the responses of these two powers in the face of the stormy path followed by Europe to achieve all the initial agreements, the subsequent ratifications and the effective implementation of the measures in an EU that is still too fragmented and bureaucratized in too many aspects.

In any case, ambitious international recovery plans face at least three other major challenges.

1. Efficiency

The first challenge lies in being efficient in managing resources. Experience shows that, more often than is desirable, a part of the funds theoretically destined to “heal scars” and “solidly and resiliently put the future on track” are captured by certain lobbies, well connected with the public authorities.

In this way, they are often used for the benefit of particular interests, which do not necessarily coincide with the general ones, and can contribute to increasing the concentration of income and wealth or artificially maintaining zombie activities.

The allocation of resources to sectors that were not viable before and will not be viable after the pandemic, to the detriment of uses with more sense for the future, would be a drag on recovery.

Ensuring the best possible use of mobilized resources and keeping them safe from such interference is crucial. This challenge is especially relevant for countries or areas with the worst records of institutional quality.

2. Calm in the face of debt growth

It must be assumed that debt issues to finance the COVID-19 crisis cannot be unlimited. We have seen how the public debt ratio is at the levels reached to finance the Second World War. When the time comes, the necessary debt reduction should be seen as “a marathon and not a sprint” (according to the fortunate expression used in 2012 by former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard).

Faced with this pessimistic scenario, it should be remembered that the dynamics of debt reduction after the Second War, with the Bretton Woods agreements and the Marshall Plan, is perhaps the most successful in history. Then, economic growth, compatible with the implementation of social welfare policies, made it possible to absorb the debt ratio significantly. The strength of the recovery is thus the best antidote to debt concerns.

3. Inflationary tensions and aging

One more reason for caution is the incipient upward tensions on inflation and interest rates that have begun to rise in the US economy.

These increases, which some attribute to transitory factors, relativize the expression “very low for a long time” that until recently was applied to interest rates.

In addition to assuming a possible increase in the debt burden, according to the vision of researchers Charles Goodhart and Manoj Pradhan, they are linked to a fundamental problem that hangs over all of the above: the aging of advanced economies but also of China, which that forces demographic aspects to be introduced into an equation that is already very complex.

