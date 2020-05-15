To promote the development of fishing communities, specialists suggest applying similar schemes to the federal Sembrando Vida program.

The economic revival After the Covid-19 epidemic, it must include a strategy that promotes the development of sustainable fishing communities and cooperatives under a scheme similar to the federal Sembrando Vida program, said Octavio Aburto Oropeza, research professor at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography.

According to the specialist, the vision of the Sembrando Vida program that aims to promote cooperativism could be the axis of a strategy not only to reactivate the economy of the fishing communities after the crisis that accentuated the coronavirus pandemic but also, to promote fisheries management with participation schemes by fishermen.

The granting of federal grants, he said, does not contribute to improving the welfare levels of fishing communities, nor does it help to recover overexploited catches.

“Why isn’t there a Sowing Life in the seas ?, we have been exploiting the seas for 100 and in the last 40 or 50 years the Mexican seas have industrialized so, when is this restoration of the seas going to start ?, investing in subsidies is not leaving us any good, all those subsidies they could invest in creating greater cooperativism so that the fishing communities can escape poverty, ”he explained in an interview for Aristegui Noticias.

Photo: Courtesy EDF México

Octavio, who participated in the webinar “Critical habitats and marine biodiversity”Where 14 world leaders analyzed schemes to face the ocean crisis, he gave an example of the sustainable management scheme implemented by the fishing communities of Cabo Pulmo National Park, in Baja California Sur.

“We have advanced in technology, we have advanced in international agreements to protect biodiversity and we have carried out experiments such as Cabo Pulmo to demonstrate that marine life can be recovered in less than 20 years but there is not much time for countries to become aware of the challenge and the political will to invest those subsidies in more Cabos Pulmos, that is, to create greater cooperativism and examples are there, just lack political will with a medium-term strategy, “he added.

In Mexico, capture fisheries represents the 85 percent of the total national production and both artisanal and industrial fishing have species such as sardines, tuna, anchovies, and shrimp as the highest volumes, according to a national diagnosis of fishing communities.

Furthermore, in the 17 coastal states there are just over 7 thousand economic fishing units that operate approximately 71 thousand 500 small vessels.

Photo: Courtesy EDF México

Laura Rodríguez, vice president of the Latin American and Caribbean ocean programs of the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and who also participated in the high level panel, emphasized that the social well-being of fishing communities depends on ocean health and therefore, innovation in the management and governance of the seas must be carried out when the quarantine is over.

“We need to change our relationship with the oceans because there are fisheries that are not yielding what they should, and there are fishing communities that depend on the coast and are suffering. All marine biodiversity has a function and is the basis of fishing and a quantity very important food and jobs“He added.

To reverse the loss of marine biodiversity and guarantee marine environmental services, the experts proposed five priority actions: implement mapping technology, address the biodiversity data gap, promote citizen science and education programs, well-implemented and fully protected marine reserves, and the management of the ecosystem-based fishing.