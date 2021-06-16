Economic inequality is the common factor in 16 causes of death in 26 Spanish cities

What began as a discrete study of geographic variability of mortality in cities of Spain It ended up reflecting an evident and cross-cutting pattern: if you are born or live in a poor neighborhood, you are more likely to die from many causes and diseases that do not have to be related to each other.

The scientific article, published by Spanish researchers and the working group MEDEA in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, has analyzed the geographical distribution of 16 causes of death in 26 Spanish cities between the years 1996 and 2015.

The main objective of the work was to observe if there are connections between different causes of death and their geographic variability. The researchers started from the hypothesis that each disease should have its own pattern. For example, that there should be a higher prevalence of lung cancer in areas more sensitive to air pollution, or that the incidence of cirrhosis should not be so sensitive to environmental factors.

When a cause of mortality is high in a given census area, so are the rest of diseases and causes

However, they have found something less expected: most causes show a correlation with each other and these are more noticeable in urban areas of lower socioeconomic level.

This conclusion may be as surprising as it is controversial, according to SINC Miguel Angel Martínez Beneito, professor at the Department of Statistics and Operations Research at the University of Valencia and first author of the work. “How could we say that having AIDS causes more stomach cancer? It doesn’t make sense ”, he sums up.

The data conclude that, when a cause of mortality is high in a given census area, so are the rest of diseases and causes. But what this hides geographic pattern is that there is a factor that increases excess mortality in all the causes of death studied: poverty.

Causes of death analyzed

Martínez highlights that methodology of this work is “totally new” and typical of the MEDEA project. In this way, instead of studying the different causes of death in isolation, they have analyzed global mortality in search of patterns that connect diseases and causes with each other. “With us statistical modelsWe are capable of studying between 10 and 20 diseases at the same time, something that no other technology allows today ”, he points out.

The causes analyzed represented 47.6% of deaths in men and 34.9% in women in 2011

The selected causes of death According to research, they correspond to the most common in absolute numbers in the country, such as stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes; and those with the highest incidence by sex, such as breast cancer in women or prostate cancer in men.

But they have also included causes with an important social interest, such as the AIDS, the suicides and the traffic accidents. “Although many people do not die from AIDS, for example, those who do so are very young and life expectancy alters a lot, which is also the case with traffic accidents and suicides,” says the researcher.

In total, the selected diseases and causes represent 47.6% of deaths in men and 34.9% in women, taking 2011 as a reference.

Gender pattern

Another interesting result that the research has found is that this geographical pattern of mortality does not behave in the same way in women than in men. In fact, the most representative causes of death in the geographical pattern detected for them are COPD, lung cancer and cirrhosis, while cardiovascular diseases and dementia stand out more.

The causes of death that stand out the most in women are cardiovascular diseases and dementia. In men, COPD, lung cancer, and cirrhosis

Martínez suggests that the low socioeconomic level could be acting differently depending on the gender: “In marginal neighborhoods, poverty has a very pronounced effect on men but not so evident on women and it extends more to working-class neighborhoods.”

On the other hand, the researcher suggests that the key could also be in the individual attitudes as the origin of these causes of disease. And it is that COPD, lung cancer, cirrhosis and AIDS —the latter only studied in men, since in women it did not have a sufficient sample size— “they respond fundamentally to consumption and risk factor’s like alcohol, tobacco and risky sexual behaviors, ”he says.

Public politics?

The MEDEA project is a collaborative work group funded by the Carlos III Health Institute. Its main objective is to analyze the socioeconomic and environmental inequalities of small urban areas in Spain.

One of MEDEA’s most famous works is its Mortality Atlas, a free application that represents on a map how mortality is distributed in census sections of Spanish cities.

We are pessimistic, we do not see any institutional or political interest in these studies

Miguel Ángel Martínez Beneito, professor at the Department of Statistics and Operations Research at the University of Valencia

Martínez believes that this publication and this atlas should be able to help public institutions to prepare policies that combat inequality and, therefore, excess mortality. “Our job as researchers is to put what we have found on the table. From here on there would be a second phase of intervention to alleviate all this ”, he adds.

Despite the group’s work, the statistician regrets that, despite the media and social repercussion that the Mortality Atlas had, “no institution contacted us to see how it could be done. reverse this situation. We are pessimistic, we do not see any institutional or political interest in these studies ”.

Despite the group’s work, the statistician is not very optimistic about the institutional impact of the project: “After the publication of the National Mortality Atlas last year, no institution has shown interest in those results or in what way the inequalities could be reversed evidenced ”. “We are pessimistic, since we do not see much institutional or political interest in this type of study,” he concludes.

Reference:

Martinez-Beneito, MA; Vergara-Hernández, C .; Bottle-Rocamora, P .; Corpas-Burgos, F .; Pérez-Panadés, J .; Zurriaga, Ó .; Aldasoro, E .; Borrell, C .; Head, E .; Cirera, L .; et al. “Geographical Variability in Mortality in Urban Areas: A Joint Analysis of 16 Causes of Death”. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2021). https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph18115664