Economic impact of the pandemic for businesses – Telemundo Miami (51)

In one year the pandemic, in addition to human lives, has devastated a large part of our local economy, and survival has been hard for our small entrepreneurs.

2020 will be marked in history and in our memory, as of many challenges and adaptation. Small businesses in our community were wiped out, and some managed to survive.

Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, says: “obviously we have seen a tragedy of loss of life, like an economic tragedy, many people have suffered in this pandemic.”

Raúl Más Canosa, an economist, says that “globally 400 million individuals lost their jobs, income worldwide fell by 10 or 20 percent.”

The lack of information at the beginning of the pandemic generated chaos, fear, uncertainty, medical warnings and restrictions.

Small businessmen say that the outlook was bleak, when in mid-March 2020 the authorities ordered the closure of the economy in an attempt to reduce the spread of the virus, many businesses did not reopen.

The hotel industry, cruise ships, aviation clubs, and restaurants were among the hardest hit.

After the shutdown came help from the federal government, which, through the Wage Protection Program or PPP, distributed millions of dollars in loans to small businesses.

Many of the small businessmen assure that something that continues to affect them is the curfew imposed in Miami Dade until 12 o’clock, the authorities assure that in a month it could be removed if the infection rate continues to drop.