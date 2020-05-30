The Governor of Banxico explained that to recover productive activity there will be three trajectories, each with a different scenario in economic matters.

Alejandro Díaz de Leóngovernor of Bank of Mexico (Banxico), released three scenarios for the country in economic matters that will depend on the conditions of prolonged confinement and reduced mobility to avoid contagion from the COVID-19, as exposed before the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Senate.

The central bank governor explained to legislators during the virtual working meeting held this Thursday that the economic impact in the country it will depend on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike other months, associated with the economic and financial cycle itself, other than economic activity comes a public health issue and in that sense, economic affectation, distancing policies that seek to care for and safeguard life and reduce the rate of virus spread, the prognosis this time and the challenge depends on the evolution of the pandemic, “he explained.

He added that the steps to recover the productive activity they will consist of three trajectories, each with a different scenario in economic matter.

There are three trajectories, a V, which refers to the contraction in this year 4.6 percent and a reactivation and 4 percent growth. A deeper measure of social distancing that extend over time, with a significant contraction of 8.8 percent. Relative recovery is considered a growth of 4.1 for the coming year ”, he explained in the first two scenarios.

He added a third scenario where the “affectation it will be profound if social distancing measures are deepened ”.

“The recovery will be much more gradual and will affect the first three months with negative figures of increase for next year. The effect will be more than 4 percentage points, the difference, “concluded Díaz de León.

With information from Notimex