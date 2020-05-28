Julio Gutierrez

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 28, 2020, p. twenty

With the indicators available so far, everything points to a devastation in economic activity that seems not yet over, Citibanamex said, analyzing part of the effects of the coronavirus epidemic.

Economic and health indicators continue to worsen, and we fear that these trends will persist, especially if the optimistic messages sent by the government induce the population to return to their normal activities when the epidemiological curve is far from flattening, said the economic studies area. from the bank.

In a special note, the institution specified that the activity is deteriorating, because until the week of April 12, hotel occupancy reached a new historical low of 4 percent nationwide and credit and banking indicators until 17 May remain between 30 and 40 percent below what was recorded in previous years.

He specified that in April a strong economic contraction is to be expected, as non-oil exports fell 40 percent at the annual rate, which means the deepest decrease since 1993, while consumer imports and capital goods decreased 38 percent in their Annual comparison, the biggest drop since December 1995.

All signs point to a recession that will be deeper than any other since 1930. Several of the high-frequency economic indicators suggest a more pronounced decline in activity than that recorded in 2009. Many of the more traditional economic variables have historically reached levels. low, or shown monthly adjustments never seen before, which seems to presage a sharp drop in activity, Citibanamex explained.

The set of factors is exacerbated by the fact that the economy was already in precarious conditions before the start of the health crisis, as evidenced by internal demand data up to February, as well as by the very limited fiscal support that the government has launched so far.

All of the above leads us to confirm our forecast of a 9 percent contraction for GDP growth this year, assuming that the government does end up applying additional support measures for up to 1.5 percent of GDP. In the event that this support is not given or is carried out too late, the prospects for growth would worsen further, to a drop of 10.5 percent, Citibanamex added.

