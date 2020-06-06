Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 5, 2020, p. 9

The economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic has begun to wreak havoc on Mexican women’s soccer, an example of this is the case of the Atlético de San Luis club, which decided to do without 10 of its 30 players, as well as the body of coach of that category, for the next season.

Among the footballers who left the Potosí scene in recent days is Tamara Romero, who deplored that in the face of the repercussions caused by the Covid-19, the teams’ solution is to sacrifice their women’s squads.

I understand that there is currently an economic crisis, but what I do not understand is why his first option was to cut the female staff. I know we don’t generate the best income, but I also don’t think we are a factor that could leave a team bankrupt, the forward said in an interview with La Jornada.

He explained that all the Atlético de San Luis players recently ran out of a contract, which was for a year, but while some were proposed to continue with less pay, others were not even given that option.

The 29-year-old player commented that in her case, she was offered to continue on campus with a salary cut, but we did not reach an agreement and I preferred to look for an opportunity in another club. Although I have to say that I am very grateful to the team, as they were very respectful of my decision, the talks we had were very cordial and the doors were left open.

He stated that he was very surprised that the potosino team “has made this determination, since it is not the same to lower the salary of a player who earns an average of five thousand pesos, as a footballer who charges between 100,000 and up to two million pesos a month.

Obviously it hurts the player more than to cut 50 percent of her salary than a footballer, with what they earn in a month they could cover the payment of the female staff and all the staff who work there.

The attacker, who also works in the Ministry of Public Security, added that it is regrettable that this type of situation happens. As women, many times we have to accept things like this in order to fulfill our dreams, and we cannot protest because later it is counterproductive and they even block you from making your way in another club. Nor can we sue, because the salary we receive is not enough to even hire a lawyer, those are the disadvantages of Mexican women’s soccer.

Despite everything, Tamara, who was also part of the Querétaro women’s team, is optimistic and confident that she will soon be able to get a place in another team.

“In a crisis, opportunities always arise. After announcing my departure from Atlético de San Luis I had invitations from other clubs, but we are hardly in talks.

For the moment I am going to continue in the Ministry of Public Security, which is where I do have a certainty at work, which does not happen in soccer, since there are few teams that give contracts of two years or more, and if we want to play, we have to accept the conditions, sometimes we have no other option, there is no one to protect our rights as footballers, that’s why I give priority to my work, he mentioned.

The effects of the coronavirus outbreak have also reached powerful national football teams, such as UANL Tigers, whose board also announced the loss of nine players as part of the restructuring of the women’s squad.

Carolina Jaramillo, Vanessa Flores, Brenda Viramontes, Vanessa González, Paulina Solís, Sonia Vázquez, Jazmín Enrique, Britany Cárdenas and Perla Navarrete are the players who ended their employment relationship with the feline team.

In turn, defense Silvia López and midfielder Montserrat Peña, from Toluca, will not continue in the scarlet outfit. While Alicia Cervantes became Rayadas de Monterrey’s first casualty on the way to the Apertura 2020 tournament.