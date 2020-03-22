Economic crisis due to coronavirus and drop in the price of oil is looming: AMLO

“Even with obstacles and with the adversity that comes our way, Mexico is going to get ahead,” said the president.

This Sunday, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He acknowledged that an economic crisis and a drop in the price of oil worldwide is looming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By supervising the work of Barranca Larga-Ventanilla highway section in the state of Oaxaca, the federal president referred that all the work that is being carried out in the entity is possible because there is no corruption in his government and that allows saving and releasing many funds for development.

“Without increasing taxes, without increasing gasoline prices, without indebting the country, only honestly managing the budget and with austerity,” he said.

“And if we do better, if the economic crisis that is being seen and felt by the coronavirus, by the fall in the price of oil, does not hit us much, if we temper that crisis, the expansion of the highway from Oaxaca to Tuxtepec would remain pending, that already with that, now that communication from Oaxaca would be complete, with the four cardinal points, “he added.

In front of Governor Alejandro Murat, López Obrador reported that the Barranca Larga-Ventanilla highway will be inaugurated on March 21, 2022, the same day that the Santa Lucia Airport is ready.

“I am going to be there in the morning inaugurating and in the afternoon I am going to inaugurate this highway. And so we are carrying out our work to build works that improve communication in our country, “he said.

Likewise, he promised to finish what was started, as well as what they had already committed to, and he said that depending on the economic possibilities and how the country faces the possible recession, the junction of said highway to Juquila would be considered.

“I do not know if you have noticed it, but I, as I am a walker, I go everywhere and in the DF, now Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guerrero, Tlaxcala, Puebla come to Juquila and I think not There is a name that is used more than that of Juquila to put grocery stores or any business, Juquila, Juquilita, in the entire region of the center of the country. So, it is a good project, they are like 50 kilometers to connect with this road, but we are going to leave it to see how we are doing, ”he explained.

The Chief Executive trusted that Mexico will get ahead Well, he said, he has many strengths and economic reserves, which at this time have accumulated 10 billion dollars.

“And although there has been instability and depreciation of the currency, I have suggested, being respectful of Banco de México’s autonomy, that these reserves be taken care of, that no attempt be made to stop the depreciation of the peso by taking reserves, that we endure because in all of this there is also a good component of speculation of those who are taking advantage of this financial uncertainty, “he said.

“Then, that we conserve our reserves and that We are confident that, if we continue to work honestly, efficiently, we will be able to face the crisis and we will be able to get ahead. We have reservations and we have convictions and an extraordinary people, that is the best of Mexico, its people, well, honest, hard-working. That is why we must have confidence, we are going to carry out the transformation of the country, even with obstacles and with the adversity that comes our way, Mexico is going to get ahead, ”he added.