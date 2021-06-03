Economic, and the last

Last May we talked about the Galaxy A22 5G, a smartphone with which Samsung aimed at an increasingly popular and demanded sector, that of cheap terminals, but to the last. To fit into that category, it is necessary to create a smartphone with a good level of performance, compatible with the latest industry standards and also maintain a really affordable price.

As you may have imagined, this is a significant challenge, but Samsung has managed to overcome it perfectly with the Galaxy A22 5G. This smartphone adopts a design that has become a classic in the smartphone sector, since it uses an all-screen front with a waterdrop-shaped notch, where the front camera is integrated, and in the back it has a square island with rounded corners that houses a total of three cameras. Its build quality is that of an inexpensive smartphone based on polycarbonate (plastic).

To reach a large number of users, and to better meet their needs, the Galaxy A22 5G has been accompanied by a version limited to 4G, and identified simply as Galaxy A22. It is cheaper, but maintains the design of the model with 5G and most of its specifications. However, there are some important differences between the two, so let’s see their characteristics individually to avoid doubts.

Galaxy A22 5G Specifications

6.6-inch LCD-type screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels). MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, with eight-core CPU (two Cortex-A76 cores at 2.2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2 GHz). GPU Mali-G57 MC2. 5G modem. 4GB-6GB-8GB RAM. 64GB-128GB expandable storage capacity. 48 MP rear camera, with two additional lenses of 5 MP (wide angle) and 2 MP (depth sensor). 8 MP front camera. Fingerprint reader integrated on the side. 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge support. Price: from 230 euros. Available in gray, white, mint and purple colors. Android 11 as an operating system with the One UI Core 3.1 layer. Measurements: 167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm. Weight: 203 grams.

Galaxy A22 Specifications

6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels). MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, with eight-core CPU (two Cortex-A75 cores at 2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz). GPU Mali-G52 MC2. 4GB-6GB of RAM. 64GB-128GB storage capacity. 48 MP rear camera with optical image stabilizer, and three additional 8 MP (wide angle), 2 MP (depth sensor) and 2 MP (macro) lenses. The LED flash is positioned outside the square island. 13 MP front camera, built into a slightly different notch. Fingerprint reader integrated on the side. 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge support. Price: it has not transpired, but it should be lower than the model with 5G. Available in gray, white, mint and purple colors. Android 11 as an operating system with the One UI Core 3.1 layer. Measurements: 159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm. Weight: 186 grams.

Overall, the Galaxy A22 5G is a more balanced and attractive optionAlthough the Galaxy A22 can also be an interesting alternative for those looking for a capable but inexpensive smartphone, and who do not feel an urgent need to jump to the 5G standard.

The date of availability of both terminals has not yet transpired, but they should reach the market sometime in this month of June, so we won’t have to wait long.