However, by 2021, the IMF expects the Latin American region to grow 3.7%, 3 tenths more than forecast in April.

. –

Washington.- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has worsened its prospects for Wednesday Latin America and the Caribbean when forecasting that its economic activity will collapse 9.4% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, 4.2 points more than in its calculations for April.

However, by 2021, the IMF forecasts that the Latin American region will grow 3.7%, 3 tenths more than forecast in April, a promising figure, although insufficient to recover the activity lost this year, he says.

« In Latin America, where most of the countries are still struggling to contain infections, we anticipate that the two largest economies, Brazil and Mexico, will contract 9.1% and 10.5%, respectively, in 2020 « , the Fund experts detail in the update of his World Economic Outlook report.

These forecasts for Brazil and Mexico are 3.8 and 3.9 points lower than anticipated three months ago, respectively.

However, the outlook for 2021 improves slightly for both countries compared to April, as the IMF now expects that the economy Brazilian advance 3.6% and Mexican advance 3.3%.

« With the relentless spread of the pandemic, the prospects for lasting negative consequences for livelihoods, job security and inequality have become more discouraging, » the Fund justifies in its analysis.

For this reason, the Washington-based institution calls on national governments to implement effective policies that help curb economic decline and set the stage « for a faster process that benefits everyone in society across the spectrum of income ».

After presenting the general data today, the IMF will release this Friday a more complete x-ray of the macroeconomic situation in Latin America, when it publishes its forecasts for other countries in the region.

In its latest study, in April, the Fund explained that the territory of the south of the continent will be affected this year by the « isolation, blockade and general closings required to stop the spread » of the coronavirus, which is causing a « serious effect » in the economic activity of all Latin American countries and worldwide.

The IMF then stressed that the « immediate » priority was to contain the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak with measures such as increasing public spending on medical care to strengthen the capacity and resources of the health sector.