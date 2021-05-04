Ecoener rises 1.7% in its debut on the Stock Market and sets the first price at 6 euros

Madrid, May 4 (EFE) .- The Galician renewable energy company Ecoener debuted this Tuesday on the Spanish Stock Exchange and set a first price on the trading floor of 6 euros, after appreciating 1.7%.

The company has gone public with an offering of newly issued shares of up to 110 million euros, and a price of 5.90 euros per share.

Ecoener is the second company to go public this year after the debut of Línea Directa, which did so on April 29.

The Galician company has started trading under the symbol ENER.

Ecoener announced on April 7 its intention to list on the Spanish market and a week later it obtained the approval of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

(c) EFE Agency