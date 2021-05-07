Ecoener goes public after a mediocre debut and touches 6 euros per share

The renewable energy company Ecoener it has been plugged into the stock market and has shot up 13.35% in the Continuous Market, up to 6.20 euros per share. After plummet 15% on its stock market debut, the stock has recovered positions with great force and has exceeded its starting price (5.90 euros).

One of the factors that is driving value is that Onchena, family investment vehicle Ybarra Careaga, has become the second largest shareholder, after taking a stake in the 6.147% in the renewables group.

According to the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Onchena has a package of 3.5 million Ecoener titles, a valued stake in just over 20 million euros.

Onchena is a regular on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where he has or has been in the capital of companies such as Solarpack (5%) or MoreMobile, among others.

Ecoener has become the second company to make the leap to the Spanish market this year, after the debut of Direct line last week.

The initial subscription offer for newly issued ordinary shares was for the 29.8% of the company’s share capital. The sole shareholder of the Ecoener company, its president and founder Luis de Valdivia, maintains a stake of 70.98% of the share capital.