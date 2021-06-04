Ecoener celebrates its first month on the stock market with a fall of 13%

Madrid, Jun 4 (EFE) .- The renewable energy company Ecoener celebrates its first month of listing on the Spanish Stock Exchange this Friday and during this period it has lost just over 13% compared to the price set for its debut on the market.

In this Friday’s session, Ecoener shares rose 0.20%, to 5.11 euros, which is 13.3% less than the 5.90 euros set for their release on the market.

However, the company revalued 2.2% compared to the closing price of May 4, its first trading day, when after falling more than 15%, it ended at 5 euros.

On May 4, Ecoener became the second company to debut in the Spanish market in 2021, after Línea Directa did it days before.

(c) EFE Agency