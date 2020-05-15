Mexico City.- The impact of Covid-19 has been profound and the situation requires actions that reveal the union, solidarity and responsibility of Mexicans.

Therefore, ECOCE. A.C., a non-profit environmental association and its associates, will donate to the medical and hospital sector more than 300 thousand face shields made with recycled and previously disinfected PET plastic sheet.

“The masks, made with recycled PET foil from packaging, are a new product that highlights the importance of ECO-design. Furthermore, they are a tangible way of reacting to the pandemic without neglecting the environmental issue and acting with shared responsibility between the government, industry and the population. ”Said Jorge Treviño, CEO of ECOCE.

The equivalent of 1.5 million PET bottles was used to manufacture the masks.

The masks have been distributed in hospitals such as the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases, the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán, the National Institute of Cardiology, the National Institute of Pediatrics and the General Hospital Dr. Manuel Gea González in the City of Mexico.

However, distribution continues in hospitals in the states with the highest rates of Covid-19 infection.

“It is essential to act with shared responsibility. Society helps by staying home and if they go out, protect themselves and wear face masks. The masks are being destined for a person from the health sector, who are on the front lines of battle ”, concluded Jorge Treviño.

