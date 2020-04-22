He warns that thinning public spending will not solve the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and suggests granting a minimum wage for 10.2 million Mexicans who are not beneficiaries of social programs.

The Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal), Alice Bárcena Ibarra, expressed his concern about the cut that Mexico anticipates within the Federal Government due to the pandemic of the Covid-19 and the fall in oil prices.

“I am concerned that the State is thinningThat does worry me because this crisis will only be resolved by a strong state. It is not from continuing to cut the State that this can be financed, ”he said in an interview for Aristegui en Vivo.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented this Tuesday a package of measures that, through a presidential decree, will be implemented to face the health and economic crisis that impacts globally as a consequence of the spread of the coronavirus.

Within the package of measures it is contemplated cut 10 undersecretaries, reduce salaries for high officials and curb public spending.

On the other hand, there are no plans to suspend federal social assistance programs or the main infrastructure works promoted by the Federal Administration such as the Maya train, the Dos Bocas Refinery, the New Santa Lucia Airport, nor the rehabilitation of the six refineries.

“What we should do is go on, he does not want to raise taxes nor does he want to take on debt, it seems to me that tax reform is very necessary. The power preserve the pension for older adults, disability, all that seems very important to me. What worries me is that there are large expenses that perhaps it would be appropriate to postpone, “he said.

It proposes a minimum wage for more than 10 million Mexicans.

Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac) proposed to Mexico to grant, from April to December, a minimum wage for 10.2 million people They are not beneficiaries of social programs to shore up household income in the face of the Covid-19 crisis.

“We have calculated that if these people were given a minimum wage from April to December, the cost would be 1.4 percent of GDP, about 334 billion pesos ”, reported.

In an interview for Aristegui en Vivo, he explained that in order to face the economic crisis accentuated by the pandemic of coronavirus It is not enough for the country to grant liquidity to large companies, since it is necessary to guarantee income to households and protect small industries.

The public debt It is not necessarily the way out of this economic crisis, he said, what matters is establishing measures to ensure income for families who are not covered by any federal social support program.

“Today we have to look at things differently. Strutting demand that is, build capabilities in income, in households and protect small businesses so that they do not disappear, go to the sectors that are not covered by any program, these 10 million people that we have identified and ensure that income so that the country has mobility, “he said.

Bárcena warned that the coronavirus pandemic will cause the largest recession Latin America has suffered since the crises of 1914 and 1930. In the region, a minus 5.3 percent drop in the economy.

A international trade collapse of between 13 and 32 percent. Therefore, Mexico’s export will have a significant drop, he said.

“Mexico has a negative growth of less 6.5 percent And this is bad news for everyone because nobody expected a pandemic, “he added.

Faced with this scenario, he considered that the fundamental thing is strengthen the domestic economy.

“What this crisis is telling us is that we cannot continue to be so vulnerable to the foreign economy, Mexico is highly vulnerable to everything that happens in the United States and the neighborhood, impossible to remove it, but what can be seen is how to achieve greater internal self-sufficiency, “suggested Bárcena.

See the full interview here: