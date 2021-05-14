Echoes of That Country. Fifty Years Ago Gunboat II Shone in Pimlico

That Saturday, May 15, 1971, the expectation boiled in the Venezuelan and American equestrian fans. Everyone was eager to see if Gunslinger II’s feat at Churchill Downs was real or just a momentary spark. According to the official version of the American equestrian establishment, Cañonero II had taken advantage of very particular circumstances at Churchill Downs, such as the favorites being locked between them, but that in Pimlico, the situation would be different, the shorter distance and the Altitude change would favor the faster horses and Gunsliner would not have the opportunity to finish as he did in the Kentucky Derby. The sand of Pimlico; Maryland, once again would host the competitors of the Preakness Stakes, the second race of the Triple Crown of American horse racing, the same racetrack where the duel between War Admiral (Man O’War – Brushup) and Seabiscuit (Hard Tack – Swing) took place. On), won by the latter. The reports of the preparation, indicated that Cañonero was in excellent physical condition, although he was not considered the great favorite … however, he was well seen by bettors. Many came for the revenge of the Kentucky Derby, the Venezuelan delegation had high hopes that Cañonero could repeat his performance in the Kentucky Derby. Then it was learned that the preparation had not been the best, that he had to make a long journey by land, where he hit his head and cut himself. He got some fever. A week before the Preakness he was turning down his afternoon meal, and it turned out that he had bitten his tongue. They consulted a vet and he had two small molars removed, all track work was postponed and when he returned he was very slow. That afternoon Cañonero came out with number nine and while the protocol clarion sounded, Juan Arias offered the final remarks to Gustavo Ávila. The Baltimore public was more receptive, looking at him with respect and caution.

At the turn of the curve, it was clear that the two leaders would decide, Eastern Fleet on the inside and the son I will pretend (Doutelle – Limicola), outside with Batipsta’s brown jacket, in a line three. They left: 70 ”2/5, for the 1200 meters. In the middle of the final stretch, about 150 from the finish, Cañonero, broke the resistance of his rival, the descendant of, Fleet Nasrullah (Nasrullah – Happy Go Fleet), who had to resign himself to being his escort to almost two bodies, while Ávila, came stacked, herding, hitting and, sent, way: to immortality! In order to achieve the second gem of the TC, this being the 96th edition of the Preakness Stakes. The most remarkable thing about his triumph is that he set a mark for the distance of 1,900 meters with 114 ”exact and leaving 3 fifths less than the mark imposed by the NASHUA horse in 1955.

A great story continued to be written, that of the Gunboat “Champion”, it was no longer a surprise…, it was already a beloved and respected horse. The Venezuelan adventurers, Ávila, Arias, Baptista and, who traveled to the USA from Venezuela, were heading with all their joys to the Olympo of horse racing, to participate and others to be witnesses in the “Belmont Stakes” G1, the final test, which would take place, on Saturday, June 5, 1971, at the Belmont Park racetrack, in Elmont, New York. It was going to be an unprecedented event, as there is only one step left to win the Triple Crown. It is appropriate to point out that since 1948, there was no triple crowned, being, Citation (Bull Lea – Hyproplane (GB), the last to achieve the majestic feat.

