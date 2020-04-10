Overwatch It is a title that, since it was released for the first time, has gained a large legion of players and today its user community is one of the most active in the world of video games. Thus, the game has also continued to increase its content since its launch, and one of the most anticipated contents is always the new characters which, thanks to their new abilities, make the gameplay of the games be modified, in order to adapt to new strategies, and now We already know when Echo will arrive.

Echo confirms its arrival on Overwatch for next April 14, 2020

Since it was revealed, many have been waiting for a date to be announced for the arrival of Threw out, the new character confirmed for Overwatch. Thus, through its official Twitter account, Blizzard has revealed that will be available from next April 14, 2020 for each and every player who has a copy. Echo is a character whose strength is physical damage and, in addition, he can also copy the abilities of enemies, which can be very advantageous in more complicated games.

See also

In this way, Echo becomes the thirty-second incorporation of Overwatch, which confirms that we have a wide variety of characters, strategies and movements that adapt to each and every one of the different players’ game forms. found on the net.

Source 1, source 2

Related