Echidnas have a four-prong penis but only use half

Like platypuses, echidnas lay eggs and produce milk. Now, new research published in the journal Sexual Development sheds light on another spectacular adaptation of this unusual animal: short-beaked echidnas, Tachyglossus aculeatus, possess a four-prong penis.

Each rosette-shaped glans contains a urethra; this is, each of the four tips is capable of releasing sperm and urine, but surprisingly only two of them are used to reproduce.

The lead researcher, Jane Fenelon believes this is because the mass of spongy tissue that surrounds the male urethra is completely separated from the rest of the echidna penis. In the same way, the penile artery is divided into two branches in the echidna penis, which would explain why only two glans manage to ejaculate and how this adaptation of unilateral ejaculation is made possible.