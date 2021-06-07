Echenique deletes all her tweets except nine

The spokesperson for United We Can in Congress, Pablo Echenique. (Photo: J. Hellin via Europa Press via .)

A few days ago, the Third Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, asked United We can put aside the “Twitter policy”. And it seems that Pablo Echenique, the party’s spokesman in Congress, has taken note.

Echenique, so far very prolific on Twitter, has made a clean slate, leaving only nine of his messages posted since last June 4, and another seven retweets, most of them published by the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra.

In Echenique’s brand new timeline there is hardly any room (now) for the party’s most ‘institutional’ tweets, in which he encourages those registered in Podemos to support Belarra in the next citizen assembly on June 12, in which the minister aspires to be elected the new secretary general of the party to replace Pablo Iglesias, who resigned on May 5.

The spokesman Pablo Echenique has not given explanations about his decision on Twitter, which has taken his more than half a million followers by surprise.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

A message from Echenique about who Froilán is going to vote for causes a good dust cloud on Twitter

Echenique’s forceful response to a PP tweet about Sánchez’s arrival in Ceuta

Javier Aroca talks like this about Yolanda Díaz and creates a colossal commotion: he goes for 12,000 ‘likes’

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.