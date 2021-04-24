Echenique charges against Vicente Vallés for this phrase in Antena 3 Noticias

Vicente Vallés and Pablo Echenique. (Photo: ANTENA 3 / GTRES)

The journalist Vicente Vallés has become a trending topic this Friday at the last minute because of how he has reported on Antena 3 Noticias about what happened in the Cadena SER debate.

The candidate of United We Can to the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, has left the radio program presented by Àngels Barceló after the Vox candidate, Rocío Monasterio, questioned the veracity of the death threats received by the leader of We can.

This has caused a real tsunami in Madrid politics and has been a turning point in the electoral campaign. The most important decision is that Más País and Unidas Podemos have assured that they will not sit down to debate with the extreme right again. A decision that has led to laSexta canceling next Monday’s debate.

After all this commotion, Pablo Echenique and dozens of Twitter users have turned Vicente Vallés into a trend for how he has reported the matter and, specifically, for a phrase in which he has equated Vox with Podemos.

“The battle in Madrid gets even more muddy. Podemos and VOX seek confrontation and concentrate the leading role in the campaign ”, stated the Atresmedia journalist.

After listening to the presenter’s words, Echenique wrote: “‘PODEMOS and VOX seek a confrontation,” says Vicente Vallés. Pablo has received 4 bullets threatening to kill him and his family. VOX says he made it up. We have fascists comfortable with terrorism and ‘journalists’ whitewashing them ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.