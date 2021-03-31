Echenique charges against ‘The Ana Rosa Program’ for this label, which is causing a stir

The image of the controversy in Telecinco. (Photo: TELECINCO)

Pablo Echenique, spokesperson for United We Can in Congress, has been outraged with a sign that has appeared in The Ana Rosa Program referring to the incident suffered by Pablo Iglesias on Monday in Coslada after a group of ultras rebuked him.

On the poster in question you could read: “Democratic syrup ‘to Pablo Iglesias in Coslada.” “An ultra-right group confronts the former vice president during a visit to the municipality of Madrid,” it was completed.

After seeing the sign, which has provoked strong criticism on social networks, Echenique wrote on Twitter: “For Ana Rosa’s program, the neo-Nazis who beat up migrant and homosexual minors, the neo-Nazis who vindicate Franco and Hitler, give syrup democratic”.

“Anything goes against Pablo Iglesias and against United We Can. Even whitewash Nazism ”, he added.

For Ana Rosa’s program, the neo-Nazis who beat up migrant minors and homosexuals, the neo-Nazis who vindicate Franco and Hitler, give “democratic syrup.” Anything goes against Pablo Iglesias and United We Can. Even whitewash Nazism. pic.twitter.com/hvZYKMmVOD – Pablo Echenique (@PabloEchenique) March 31, 2021

In the same program, the journalist Javier Ruiz has already stressed that he does not consider this an escrache: “This is harassment, I think this is not syrup, this is intimidation. And, of course, what I have absolute certainty is that this is not democratic. “

“I, honestly, believe that you can be in deep disagreement with the vice president of the Government and that the lines that we are crossing because he is from Podemos are infinite. Three months of harassment, or four, or five, at the door of his house, his children, and this is now savage, “he added.

The brutal zasca that Javier Ruiz has given Terradillos is anthological. NO DEMOCRATIC SYRUP NO MILK, THIS IS FASCISM! Swallow the dirt! 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/hiYloCdEMU – Jorge🗯️ # SíSePuede (@ JL_SR2020) March 31, 2021

This Tuesday, Iglesias has accused Vox and the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of sending their “puppies” and has assured that in the capital “there is no place” for some “neo-Nazi scoundrels” who want to “try” to end the democracy.

Iglesias has expressed himself this way in an interview on Cadena Ser: “What I did n …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.