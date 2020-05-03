The CSIC denies the hoax that it alerted the Government in January to the risk of coronavirus in Spain

Pablo Echenique, spokesperson for Unidas Podemos, has again attacked Amancio Ortega, founder and majority shareholder of Inditex for his donations to Spanish Health. Ortega is estimated to have a fortune of more than 70,000 million Euros, largely due to the valuation of his participation in the Inditex group. An assessment that due to the falls of the world stock markets is out of date.

In addition to personal donations, Inditex, together with Telefónica, Iberdrola, BBVA and Banco Santander are preparing a common bag with around 25 million euros per head to acquire respirators necessary to combat the virus.

He has not lacked criticism for his lack of consistency for their own actions and for not criticizing left-wing “millionaires” equally

They remind him of the “obsession” that they have been showing from United Podemos to Amancio Ortega,

He has also received criticism for not saying anything from the PSOE and Unidas Podemos Government, which authorized demonstrations and different events over the weekend of March 6-8.

