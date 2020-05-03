The CSIC denies the hoax that it alerted the Government in January to the risk of coronavirus in Spain

Pablo Echenique, spokesperson for Unidas Podemos, has again attacked Amancio Ortega, founder and majority shareholder of Inditex for his donations to Spanish Health. Ortega is estimated to have a fortune of more than 70,000 million Euros, largely due to the valuation of his participation in the Inditex group. An assessment that due to the falls of the world stock markets is out of date.

In addition to personal donations, Inditex, together with Telefónica, Iberdrola, BBVA and Banco Santander are preparing a common bag with around 25 million euros per head to acquire respirators necessary to combat the virus.

Amancio Ortega, who has not signed this commitment 👉 https://t.co/dEz17mYKDa, has about 72 billion euros. Half are 36 billion. It would be very good news if he signed the commitment with Gates and all that money was used to do good. For example 👇 – ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ 🇪🇸 (@pnique) March 23, 2020

He has not lacked criticism for his lack of consistency for their own actions and for not criticizing left-wing “millionaires” equally

Yes, so a person who exploits his workers and does not even declare the rent they give him for his house, wants a worker to give half of his fortune to the thieves of the government … 🤣🤣🤣🤣 – Oracle of Delphi✝️💚ESPAÑA🇪🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸VIVA💚 (@delfos_de) March 24, 2020

I don’t see Pablo Iglesias enrolled in the list, have you forgotten to enroll him?

How strange !, with the amount of millions he has donated! 🤔🧐🤫ah, don’t shut up! Tthttps: //t.co/wT93J6pHRh – IRU (@ 72Iru) March 24, 2020

https://t.co/qpyIxAoTl1 – Javier Barrientos (@todomejorqenada) March 24, 2020

What Amancio Ortega has signed is the registration of thousands of workers with the Security. Let’s see if you learn … – Barbajaputa (@Barbajaputa) March 24, 2020

Amancio Ortega is waiting for Víctor Manuel, Ana Belén, Ferreras, Bardem, Almodóvar, and other progres to donate half of their fortunes so that he can follow suit.

If everything equals these together, we will be satisfied.

If not, I’m going to Somalia with Carlos Herrera – Mekaniko Celtibero 🔧🔩🇪🇸 (@okinakem) March 24, 2020

They remind him of the “obsession” that they have been showing from United Podemos to Amancio Ortega,

You have to see the obsession that you have with this man, who has earned his fortune, and who makes more than generous donations.

I could ask for that effort from other left-wing millionaires, such as Ferreras, Bardem, Willy Toledo, Etc – Alfonso Cordero (@ alheim39) March 23, 2020

THANK YOU PARASITE.

HERE WAITING FOR THE DONATED REDS DONATE. WHICH ARE LEGION.

Animo Bardem, Ferreras, Roures, Soros, rtc …

Here waiting. – Green picador (@PicaorV) March 24, 2020

We are waiting for the donation of half of your deputy salary – Mothercell (@mother_cell) March 24, 2020

He has also received criticism for not saying anything from the PSOE and Unidas Podemos Government, which authorized demonstrations and different events over the weekend of March 6-8.

You encouraged 400 demonstrations in Spain, you took the sheep to the slaughterhouse, you hid and diverted for weeks the severity of the virus and nothing you vomit from that mouth will cover it. This is what will remain on people’s minds forever. – MusaMedusa (@Musa_Medusa) March 24, 2020

Incidentally, Amancio Ortega has donated 1.5 million face masks, 45K protective suits and has put his factories to work to manufacture protective material

What have you done apart from calling a demonstration when you already knew what was coming? if they didn’t know they are inept – Alfonso Cordero (@ alheim39) March 23, 2020

Seeing that Amancio Ortega’s masks arrive earlier than those of the Ministry of Health, it is much more practical for him to continue dedicating his fortune to fighting cancer, to student scholarships, nursing homes, donations …

That for that the pasta is yours, fucking envious – Begoña Martín (@ mabelsa2000) March 23, 2020

Look Pablo, if you ever need help, be sure that there will always be a nun willing to help you, despite everything. – lpgmlg (@lpgmlg) March 24, 2020

