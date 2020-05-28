Former F1 boss sees Seb as likely to take a gap year

You don’t see Lewis anywhere other than Mercedes

Bernie Ecclestone has given his opinion on the future of Sebastian Vettel. The former Formula 1 boss points to a gap year, although he thinks that what the German really wants to do is measure himself against Hamilton in Mercedes.

The future of Sebastian Vettel It is uncertain. After announcing his departure from Ferrari, the German has not yet revealed anything about his next destination and opinions follow. The last to give his point of view has been Bernie Ecclestone, who believes that the four-time champion should take a year out of competition and see the options he has in 2022, with the change in regulations.

“I’ve talked to Seb a little bit, maybe he should take a gap year and come back in 2022 with the regulation change. That would give him an opportunity to see how Formula 1 is going to change,” the former Formula 1 president said in an interview. to the British newspaper Evening Standard.

However, it seems that Ecclestone knows Vettel’s wishes, which coincide with those of many Formula 1 fans. “I think what he would like to do is drive for Mercedes against Lewis“, has added.

Precisely Hamilton It also ends its contract this year and talks about its possible renewal appear to be on hold. Although he has made clear his desire to stay with the Brackley team, on certain occasions he has spoken of a future away from Formula 1. Ecclestone also considers that the best place where he could be is with Mercedes.

“It makes no sense for Lewis to go somewhere else. When he leaves Mercedes, he will retire. I don’t think I’m looking anywhere else. Why go to Ferrari? He is with Mercedes and knows how well he is managed, better than most teams, “Bernie said.

.