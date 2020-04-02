Former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone will be a father for the fourth time in the next few months at the age of 89. It is expected that in July his new son / daughter will be born with his wife Fabiana, 41 years old.

Ecclestone currently has three daughters: Deborah, 65, Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31. In addition, the British tycoon has been a grandfather five times.

Currently, and since he left the top of Formula 1 in 2017, Ecclestone resides in Brazil, the country of origin of his wife Fabiana, where he will be until July, the month in which his fourth child is expected to be born, according to information from the portals. Sport1 and F1-Insider.com, corroborated by reputed journalists in the Grand Circus such as Roger Benoit or Ralf Bach.

The Briton, who turns 90 in October, has been married three times. With his first wife, Ivy, he had his first daughter Deborah. Subsequently, he was almost 25 years married to Slavica Radić, with whom he had Tamara and Petra. In August 2012, Ecclestone married Fabiana Flosi.

As a curiosity, the Guinness World Record is about being a father at 96 years old.

