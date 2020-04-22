For a Formula 1 world championship to take place, at least eight races must be organized. According to Bernie Ecclestone, former boss of the queen discipline of motor sport, this minimum will not be reached this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already caused the cancellation of several meetings. In an interview broadcast by the BBC and transcribed this Saturday by the Daily Mail, the British businessman believes that the 2020 season will not take place.

“We should stop the championship this season and resume next year, if possible, because I don’t see how it will be possible to have a sufficient number of races,” said the man who is expecting a fourth child at the age 89 years old.

Even with the minimum achieved, Bernie Ecclestone questions the relevance of such a season. A statement which he supports by taking the example of the defending champion Lewis Hamilton, who was still favorite for this year: “If he wins the championship, then that would go to his record. What is terrible is that “He would probably win all eight races. It wouldn’t be a great championship.”

Eight races already canceled or postponed

Only 14 Grand Prix out of the 22 planned are still on the program. After the cancellation of the First Grand Prix of the season, in Australia, those of Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain and Azerbaijan have been officially postponed and can potentially be reprogrammed more late. This is not the case with the Monaco GP, which was purely and simply canceled.

At the moment, the 2020 Formula 1 season is therefore scheduled to start over the weekend of June 11-14 in Canada. However, this seems compromised, given the evolution of the spread of Covid-19 on the North American continent.