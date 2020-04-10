Go German even renewing with Ferrari

He says he would sign Verstappen if he were team leader

Bernie Ecclestone relinquished command of Formula 1 to Liberty Media in 2017. He does, however, keep an eye on Formula 1 and contact with his friend Sebastian Vettel, who he believes will continue in Formula 1 for a couple of years or more.

Ecclestone does not understand that he is talking about Sebastian Vettel’s retirement all the time and believes that the German still has two or three years left in Formula 1.

“Why won’t Vettel continue in Formula 1? For me it can go two or three yearsIt depends on him, on the results, on the desire. Seb can still continue even in Ferrari“Ecclestone comments in statements to the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

The businessman takes stock of all his years in Formula 1. Despite everything, he recovers the good times and explains his relationship with Ferrari, which was not easy.

“I prefer to keep the beautiful memories, like the encounters with Enzo Ferrari and Colin Chapman, extraordinary men. There was a lot of discussion with Ferrari, but there was always an agreement,” he points out.

On the other hand, Ecclestone considers Max Verstappen one of the most interesting drivers on the market right now and for that reason, I would sign him without hesitation if he were team leader.

“Verstappen is really strong and also fun. I would sign him up immediately if I led a teamBernie says.

On the other hand, Ferrari remains the center of controversy after its secret agreement with the FIA. The rest of the teams not related to those of Maranello ask for explanations that do not arrive and Ecclestone understands their anger at what happened.

“They want to see everything clearly and it is normal. Ferrari has done well with the FIA, but the teams ask to know the content of the agreement. In the past there were teams that were fined millions of dollars and things were announced “recalls Bernie to finish.

