Bernie Ecclestone, former CEO of F1, has recommended to Liberty Media to directly forget about contesting the 2020 season for coronavirus, for the health of the participants.

Ecclestone, who in 2017 ‘ceded’ his position to Chase Carey, has assured that if he were in command he would not think about resuming the 2020 season during the European summer and would directly focus on 2021.

“What would I do instead? I would rule out thinking about having any race this year,” Ecclestone said in words for the . agency. “That’s the only thing you can do safely for everyone, and so nobody starts making silly arrangements that won’t happen later.”

Ecclestone has ‘wished’ Liberty Media luck with this situation, although he acknowledges that according to what he foresees, it will be extremely complex for F1 to have a schedule of 15-18 races by 2020.

“It is a shame, but it is what it is. I would be very, very surprised that they can do that calendar they are talking about. I hope they get it, I really say it. They could do three or four races in 2021 that count towards the 2020 championship also, “added the British.

Until mid-April, F1 has established a ‘summer break’ in which factories have to be closed in order to make up for the time lost in the month of August, in which they hope to relocate some of the first seven postponed races, after the cancellation of Monaco.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.