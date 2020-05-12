It does not conceive the category without the presence of the Maranello formation

Stresses that Binotto is not the ideal team leader for Italians

Rumors of Ferrari’s possible departure from Formula 1 have been constant on several occasions. Bernie Ecclestone is clear that the queen category would not be the same if those of Maranello were not in it.

The Briton believes that the history of the Great Circus and the team are inevitably linked, so he cannot conceive one part without the other. Whoever owned Formula 1 until the end of the 2016 season, has made it clear that it is not something that goes through his head.

“I could never imagine Formula 1 without Ferrari. Formula 1 is Ferrari and Ferrari is Formula 1. It could happen, but I really can’t imagine it,” he said in statements collected by the Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

Ecclestone has disagreed on many occasions that Mattia Binotto is the boss of Ferrari. The Briton considers that the Italian-Swiss is very talented, but not to occupy his current position, but another different place within Maranello.

“I did not speak ill of him. I said that he is a super, super engineer and that he knows everything about Ferrari. But it is different to be an engineer than to be a team leader. A director must be relentless to achieve his goals and instead I think he is a really sensitive and good person, “he said.

Ecclestone has given the name of the person who in his opinion would be the best manager that Ferrari could have. Flavio Briatore, who dropped out of the premier class following the Crashgate scandal, is the perfect candidate for him. It highlights the qualities that the Italian does not see in Binotto.

“I have always thought that he would be the right person. If Flavio sees something good in another team, he takes it. I do not know if Binotto would do the same, I do not know if he would leave one of his own at home,” he said to finish.

