The British believe that the Great Circus loses a lot without the Italians

He thinks that the great failure of the category today is the lack of entertainment

Bernie Ecclestone, former CEO of Formula 1, explained that Formula 1 would lose a lot without Ferrari on the grid. On the contrary, he believes that the Italian brand would maintain its high status due to its long history within the motorsports world.

Ecclestone has commented that he has always ignored Ferrari’s continuous threats to abandon Formula 1. He thinks that if the Maranello team had wanted to leave the category, they would have done so already.

“I have never paid attention to them. I am a man who only looks at what he wants. If Ferrari wanted to leave, then they should have. And they never have,” he said in an interview with Autocar magazine.

“I think that Formula 1 without Ferrari would not be good. But the Ferrari brand is so big that they could leave Formula 1 and still be great. Even when they don’t win, if you ask someone on the street who has won the World Cup and you they will say Ferrari “, he added.

Ecclestone admits that he does not miss Formula 1. He remains in contact with the people he surrounded himself with in his years as chief executive of the Great Circus: “No. I still speak to the same people. They come to see me and they ask me about myself. opinion”.

Ecclestone thinks that the great fault of the current Formula 1 is the lack of fights between teams for the victory. To do this, he urges Liberty Media to prioritize entertainment over cutting-edge technology.

“Now there are many ideas for more overtaking, but the truth is that the races of today are not so different from those of before. What is needed is competition. When a team dominates everything is frustrating.”

“We have to make sure that Formula 1 is entertainment. I would go back to the old engines that make some noise and are interesting. I don’t see that today’s engines, even if they are the best piece of engineering, are in the public interest.”

Another mistake Ecclestone displays is the great restriction that pilots have both on and off the track. He believes that the regulations have to be rewritten to show a more expressive and humane side of the competitors.

“Someone has to break the regulation and write new rules. We have to keep the basics of F1 but stay away from all these high-tech things.

“And then we have to stop telling the drivers what they can’t do. I want to see the athletes on the edge. Not to the point of an accident, but a proper race with hand-to-hand fighting,” Ecclestone said to finish. .

