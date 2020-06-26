You Are Surprised That Lewis Now Rescues The 2008 Teasing Theme

He believes that the fact that a group of fans disguised himself as his family never affected him.

Bernie Ecclestone has played down the 2008 episode of fans dressing up as Lewis Hamilton’s family to make fun of him. The former F1 boss, who was criticized for not taking this offense seriously, believes it was something that did not worry or affect the driver at all.

The 2007 season was one of the most controversial in Formula 1 history. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso experienced an intense internal battle within the McLaren team. That war ended with the Spanish outside the team and with a large part of the Spanish fans against Hamilton.

Fans were especially tough on Lewis, with tiers declared ‘antiHamilton’, name calling and even a group of fans who characterized themselves as the pilot’s family as mockery. Lewis sold it as a racist attack and has recently rescued the episode to defend how necessary it is to speak out against racism today.

“It gives me deep sadness that fighting for equal treatment of African-Americans and people of color is considered a distraction. A distraction for me was the fans who appeared with their faces painted black to make fun of my family on the weekends of career, “shared Lewis a few weeks ago.

Ecclestone then did not give much importance to the matter and now he is surprised that Lewis has remembered it.

“I spoke to Anthony Hamilton and he said everything was fine. I am surprised that he is concerned about this. I was quite unhappy about the fact that he took it seriously, I never thought he would. Also, I don’t think it affected him, “Ecclestone said in an interview for the British channel CNN.

“Anyway, I also have no idea why those people did that.. Was it a personal attack on him, “Ecclestone asked himself to conclude.

