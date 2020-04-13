The Briton is critical of the management of Liberty Media

Considers that the queen category should make decisions when necessary

Liberty Media came under heavy criticism after the Australian GP was suspended following a McLaren member positive for coronavirus. They decided that traveling to the country was the right thing to do and did not make decisions until the next day after speaking to all parties. Bernie Ecclestone considers this not the proper way to exercise command in the Grand Circus.

Whoever owned Formula 1, has been against the management of Liberty Media in the face of the global crisis caused by the coronavirus. He firmly believes that the president must be the one who makes the best decisions for the category, no matter how hard they are.

“I still think that there should be individuals who make decisions when necessary. You can see it now more than ever with the coronavirus crisis. In any case, democracy has never worked in Formula 1. I always felt like an emperor who had to constantly talk to the princes, who only thought of themselves and their benefit, but not that of the whole, “he said in statements to the German portal Sport1.de.

The British has exposed what he considers to be the weak point of Liberty Media’s strategy. It should be remembered that the idea of ​​Formula 1 is to celebrate as many races as possible and condense the schedule in the second half of the season.

“No one is taking responsibility. Liberty people think they know what they are doing, but Formula 1 has European DNA. You cannot handle the category or its protagonists as if it were American football. There are too many conversations, but not enough leadership, “he noted.

Precisely in this same line, Ecclestone is very clear about what he would do with this 2020 season to continue to lead. He is convinced that the best thing is not to hold any GP and wait for next year.

“Formula 1 should be canceled now, the entire season, because nobody knows exactly what will happen. In the end, it is the politicians who decide, but nobody is going to hold big events while there is still a risk,” he said to finish.

