He thinks it would be a victory for the team that receives him and enriching for him

Norbert Haug, former head of Mercedes, recommends going to McLaren

Many see only two options for Vettel: Mercedes or withdrawal. However, Bernie Ecclestone thinks further and discourages the four-time champion from signing for a leading team. Instead, he recommends betting on a project for a complex under construction, because he thinks he wanted much more enriching for him.

Contrary to what many suggest, Bernie recommends Vettel stay in Formula 1 in 2021 and bet on a mid-grid team in which he can build a successful future, after deciding to leave Ferrari for next year.

“Honestly, I would go, I don’t know if I would, to a racing team that is not a top team. I would try to work on building a team“Ecclestone proposes in statements to the German newspaper Bild.

“I just don’t see many reasons why he should go to Mercedes, for example. For a team under construction, it would be an absolute victory to receive him and it would also be positive for him to do something completely new, like when he started with Red Bull,” says Bernie.

Ecclestone also opines on Vettel’s replacement, who in the absence of an announcement will be Sainz. The Briton highlights the great development of the Spanish in recent years and applauds his talent, something that Scuderia will undoubtedly get a lot of out of.

“Suddenly, Sainz has grown and become a very competitive driver, he is very talented, “says Ecclestone, who admits that he will return to Switzerland soon, when restrictions allow, after spending the last few months in Brazil.

On the future of Vettel has also opined Norbert Haug, the former head of the Mercedes team, who proposes to go to McLaren. “McLaren and Vettel would be a megahistory. I think McLaren can go a step further with Mercedes engines next year, “says Haug, speaking to the German RTL.

