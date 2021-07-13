ECB will outline the new course of its policy next week

FRANKFURT, Jul 12 (.) – The European Central Bank (ECB) will chart a new policy path at its next meeting to reflect its change in strategy and show that it is serious about picking up inflation, officials said on Monday. the entity.

Announced last week, the ECB’s new strategy allows it to tolerate inflation above its 2% target when interest rates are close to bottoming out, like now.

This is intended to reassure investors that policy will not tighten prematurely and will consolidate their expectations for price growth, which has lagged below the ECB’s target for most of the last decade.

ECB President Christine Lagarde, her deputy Luis de Guindos, and Portugal’s central bank governor Mario Centeno said on Monday that the new strategy will be incorporated into political guidance at the July 22 meeting.

“Given the persistence that we must show to meet our commitment, the future direction will certainly be reviewed,” Lagarde told Bloomberg TV.

The current guidance from the ECB says it will buy debt for as long as necessary and keep rates at their current historical lows until it has seen the inflation outlook “firmly converge” with its target. It also commits the entity to reinvest the proceeds of bonds that mature long after that.

Lagarde did not elaborate on how that message could change, saying only that the objective will be to maintain “favorable financing conditions.”

However, Centeno, a member of the Governing Council, later stated that he would support delinking the ECB’s Asset Purchase Program (APP), introduced in 2014, from fees.

“I understand that we win by untangling the APP and the interest rates in the future orientation,” Centeno told Politico. “In the current format, one of the decisions anticipates the other in a way that I don’t think is effective.”

Continue reading the story

The ECB’s monetary authorities failed to agree on a new policy orientation at their meeting last week.

Lagarde added that this is not the right time to talk about reducing the stimulus and that the ECB’s Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) could “move to a new format” after March 2022, its earliest possible end date. The PEPP, which is worth up to € 1.85 trillion and is more flexible than the APP, was launched last year.

“We need to be very flexible and not start creating the anticipation that the exit will be in the next few weeks, months,” Lagarde said.

De Guindos also said that the ECB should continue to support the economy in the face of the new outbreak of infections with the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“The spread of variants of the virus in some EU countries shows that we must not be complacent with the increase in confidence that has been registered, but that we must maintain the stimulus strategy,” De Guindos said at an event organized by the OMFIF study center.

(Written by Francesco Canepa; additional report by Marc Jones in London; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)