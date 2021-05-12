ECB to provide strong support even when pandemic emergency purchasing program ends: Knot

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will continue to provide broad support to a recession-hit economy even as it finalizes its plan to buy 1.85 trillion euros of emergency bonds, an official Klaas Knot said on Tuesday. Of the entity.

Now that the recovery is underway, the emergency is also coming to an end, but inflation is still too low, so the ECB will need to provide support through a variety of unconventional monetary policy tools, Chief Knot said. of the Dutch central bank, in a conference.

“All we are talking about is rotating from emergency support to other forms of unconventional support,” Knot told the National Association for Business Economics.

“We will continue to have the old asset purchase program, we will still have negative interest rates and, most importantly, longer-term refinancing operations targeting banks,” he added.

Knot was one of the first in the Governing Council of the ECB to publicly advocate reducing emergency support once the recovery begins, but few experts expect the entity’s leaders to reduce support at the next meeting on June 10. .

According to Knot, the economic outlook is now brighter than it has been “in a long, long time,” the service sector has turned around and a € 750 billion fiscal support package from the European Union is looming.

“The EU Next Generation recovery fund is another factor that should allow us to gradually reduce purchases of emergency assets, as the emergency will clearly be coming to an end when we enter 2022,” he said.

He also argued that the ECB may be underestimating the impact of stifled demand among households and, once forced savings are released, that could boost growth more than is believed.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)