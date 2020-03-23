ECB ready to do more against coronavirus if needed

ROME, Mar 23 (.) – The measures taken by the European Central Bank in response to the coronavirus emergency are sufficient and effective, but the bank is willing to do more if necessary, a member of its governing council said on Monday. Ignazio Visco.

“The set of measures taken has been effective in easing tensions. Today we believe they are sufficient, but we are ready to do more if necessary,” Visco, who is also governor of the Bank of Italy, told the La Stampa newspaper in an interview.

Visco added that the ECB is willing to increase the size of the emergency bond purchase program (PEPP) announced last week, as well as to change its composition and duration over time.

(Information by Giulia Segreti; edited by Muralikumar Anantharaman; translated by Tomás Cobos)