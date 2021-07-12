ECB may adapt policy in future meetings: Villeroy

. Latam Videos

The millionaire Branson fulfills his dream and reaches space in his own plane

Las Cruces (USA), Jul 11 ​​. .- British billionaire Richard Branson reached a long-awaited goal this Sunday and finally reached space aboard a plane of his own company, Virgin Galactic, after taking off from the New Mexico desert and exceed more than 50 miles (80 km.) high. “It was all magical,” said a jubilant Branson after the silver VSS Unity space plane returned an hour later to the Spaceport America airstrip, with Branson and the other five occupants aboard. “I have dreamed of this moment since I was a child, but nothing had prepared me to have a view of the Earth from space,” the businessman acknowledged to journalists and members of Virgin Galactic, the firm he founded in 2004 to carry out commercial flights. to space. Soon after, the Briton and the members of the Unity 22 mission received a badge accrediting them as astronauts. Thus ended a day that began with a 90-minute delay due to bad weather, and in which the plane separated from the VMS Eve propulsion ship, named in honor of Branson’s mother, after reaching an altitude of 10,000 feet (just over 3 kilometers). It was the first of those who are part of “the millionaires’ space race”, as the US media have called the space initiatives headed by Jeff Bezos, until a few days ago executive director of the giant Amazon, and Elon Musk, founder of electric car firm Tesla. Branson, 70, has taken fuel from the matter, by ensuring that there is no such race, and even Musk, founder of the private firm SpaceX, was one of the attendees at the launch today in New Mexico and even wished him good luck in a Twitter message. Bezos, who in a few days will also travel into space in the New Shepard spacecraft, designed and built by his company Blue Origin, pointed out this weekend that Virgin Galatic’s are not exactly space planes. The creator of the largest retail company in the world asserted that it is accepted worldwide that above the imaginary Karman line, located 62 miles (99.7 km) from Earth, is outer space and below the atmosphere. land. This Sunday, however, he also reduced the differences and congratulated the also philanthropist for his adventure. “Congratulations on the flight. I can’t wait to join the club!” Bezos wrote on his Instagram account. A “REVOLUTION” TO THE TOURISM SECTOR At Spaceport America, a futuristic structure built in the middle of the desert and Virgin Galactic’s base of operations, this Sunday has experienced an atmosphere of joy after years of working towards the goal of commercial space flights. At this state-owned airport located in the town of Truth or Consequences (New Mexico), three test flights into space had recently been completed, some with people on board, although today’s was the first “fully manned” and with its founder and main investor on board. Branson had the task of evaluating the experience of future customers of space flights made by Virgin Galatic, a company that still plans at least three other test flights like this Sunday. They traveled with him Beth Moses, chief astronaut instructor; Colin Bennet, Operations Engineer, and Sirisha Bandla, Vice President of Government Affairs and Research. The VSS Unity pilots are Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci. Rick Homans, who was director of the Spaceport America facilities, told . before takeoff that “this is just the beginning” with regard to an industry that aims to “revolutionize” the tourism sector. “Everyone is aware of what happens here today. But we are at the beginning of something that will be much bigger, so all the investment that has been made will be very worth it for the next decades,” he declared . In turn, the mayor of Las Cruces, Kenneth Miyagishima, assured that the Branson project “will serve as a model for other countries to show how important space tourism is.” “In the near future, those who can travel aboard these ships will be able to be anywhere in the world in a few hours and that was unthinkable until now,” Miyagishima said. Virgin Galactic hopes to start its travels starting next year for customers who have paid up to $ 250,000 for their tickets. According to the company, it has raised $ 80 million in sales and deposits. .