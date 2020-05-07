The European Central Bank responded on Thursday to an attempt by the German supreme court to restrict its power to buy government bonds, saying it is “more determined than ever” to lift the eurozone out of its worst economic crisis in almost a year. century.

Germany’s Constitutional Court ruled this week that the ECB abused its mandate with trillions of euros in bond purchases, and said the German central bank should abandon the scheme within three months, unless the ECB can prove its need.

But ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the ECB was not intimidated by the decision and would do whatever is necessary to achieve its target, which is to bring inflation back to the target of just under 2%.

“We are an independent institution, which responds to the European Parliament, directed by a mandate,” said Lagarde in a Bloomberg webinar. “We will continue to do whatever is necessary … to deliver that mandate.”

“Irreducible, we will continue to do that.”

The ECB is on track to buy around 1.1 trillion euros in bonds this year, raising its stock to almost 4 trillion in an attempt to help governments, families and businesses facing the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the European Parliament earlier, the ECB’s vice president, Luis de Guindos, said the central bank is prepared to do even more.

“We remain more determined than ever to guarantee favorable financial conditions in all sectors and countries to allow this unprecedented shock to be absorbed,” said de Guindos.

He rejected the claim that the ECB’s decisions are disproportionate, arguing that a risk assessment forms the basis for all decisions and proportionality is studied extensively.

He added that the central bank is under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, which has authorized the ECB’s Public Sector Purchase Program – under which the central bank has bought about 2 trillion euros in bonds since 2015.

