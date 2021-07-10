ECB indicates risks of a rise in inflation in the medium term

(Bloomberg) – European Central Bank officials estimate that inflation could turn out to be higher than expected in the coming years, underscoring the great uncertainty the economy still faces as it recovers from the pandemic.

The ECB’s inflation projection of 1.4% for 2023 “was widely viewed as subject to upside risks,” according to the report released on Friday from the June 9-10 monetary policy meeting.

While the figure is below the new price stability target of 2%, policymakers debated the impact of tight supply chains and increased household savings. Another reason mentioned was that governments may be forced to take action to combat climate change, which could drive up prices.

Policymakers agreed to look at the temporary spike in inflation this year. Central bankers, including the head of the Dutch monetary authority, Klass Knot, and the president of the Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, have said publicly that there are upside risks associated with the current outlook.

The ECB decided in June to continue buying pandemic bonds at an accelerated rate until September after the president, Christine Lagarde, argued three weeks before the meeting that any discussion about withdrawing support would be “too soon” and “really unnecessary”.

The European Commission also warned on Wednesday that upside risks to inflation could arise if supply bottlenecks become more persistent and companies decide to pass higher production costs on to customers. The executive arm of the European Union forecasts that consumer prices will rise, on average, 1.9% this year and 1.4% in 2022.

ECB officials announced on Thursday the results of their strategy review, adopting the 2% inflation target instead of the previous “below, but close to 2%” and acknowledging that their new approach could lead to growth of prices that temporarily exceed the target.

Read more

The next monetary policy meeting will be held on July 22. The economic projections will be updated at the subsequent meeting scheduled for September.

Original Note: ECB Officials Widely See Upside Risk to Medium-Term Inflation

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP