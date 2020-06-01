Investors begin the month of June pending the decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB), unemployment figures in the United States and relations between Washington and Beijing. The macroeconomic chapter also highlights data from the May purchasing managers index (PMI) for the euro area and the United States.

“There are also interesting macro figures, such as manufacturing data for the Eurozone, China and the US. There will be a recovery earlier for the industry, as has happened in Asia and China. The services sector will be more punished and it will cost more to take off in the reopening of the economy. Any positive clue regarding manufacturing will be welcomed by the markets so that the cyclical sectors do it well, “explains José Lizán, manager of Magnum Sicav at Solventis, to Efe.

Regarding the meeting of the European central bankStefan Rondorf, from Allianz Global Investors, stresses that «the new economic forecasts will be of great interest: how deep will the recession be, according to experts from the European monetary authority, and what consequences will it have for inflation? It is not clear whether the ECB will already announce new stimulus measures next week, at least given that pressure from the capital market has eased considerably.

In addition, some questions are also to be expected at the press conference regarding the ruling of the German Federal Constitutional Court, which potentially limits future stimulus actions by the ECB, according to Rondorf.

In addition, the market will be pending on Friday of United States Employment Market Report, It could increase up to around 20%. Unemployment rates will also be published in the euro zone (on Wednesday). Also, the new orders for April from the USA will be announced. (Wednesday) and Germany (Friday), as well as the final data for the May purchasing managers indexes worldwide.