ECB discussed reducing stimulus at June meeting: minutes

FRANKFURT, Jul 9 (.) – European Central Bank officials debated reducing stimulus at their June 10 meeting as the recovery accelerates, but eventually found “broad agreement” to maintain a high level of support, meeting minutes showed on Friday.

Facing rising borrowing costs amid a still nascent recovery, ECB policy makers concluded that an early withdrawal from the market could drive yields higher and stifle growth, as some key sectors did not yet have a foundation. strong enough, even though growth was now relatively fast.

However, that conclusion was only reached after the conservative authorities pushed to reduce the pace of bond purchases so that the ECB’s policy remains in sync with the improvement in real economic indicators.

“In view of the better prospects for growth and inflation, and associated upside risks …, it was also argued that, to provide the same degree of expansion, asset purchases should be reduced somewhat,” the ECB said.

Ultimately, however, funding conditions were assessed as “too fragile” to allow a significant reduction in the pace of purchases without risking a disorderly rise in yields, the ECB added.

“It was emphasized that the recovery is at an early stage and lacks solidity, as it relies heavily on policy support,” the ECB said. “Therefore, a notable slowdown in the pace of purchases for the next quarter was deemed inappropriate at the current juncture.”

Indeed, some authorities even argued that, given the moderate inflation outlook over the medium term, an increase in stimulus might be justified.

Minutes from the June meeting may not provide firm guidance on the bank’s next policy moves, as the new strategy unveiled on Thursday is likely to be the main guiding force for decisions as early as the ECB’s meeting on 22. of July.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)