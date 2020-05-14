© Provided by Cinemanía

We want to bet on talent, excellence and a proactive attitude ”. Veronica Diaz, responsible of ECAM Postgraduate, This explains what the school’s priorities will be when it comes to selecting who will be the beneficiaries of its 14 new master’s scholarships. Its objective is to cover the training of those who, demonstrating academic and / or professional background, have financial difficulties to cover the enrollment.

So, and for the first time, ECAM will award 14 50% scholarships of the amount of the registration of each master for the next course. To be able to access them, the beneficiaries must meet the financial criteria set for all the scholarships of the school, to which will be added an assessment of the previous professional or academic career.

We think of professionals who identify with the values ​​of effort, passion and teamwork, ”says Díaz, who insists that,“ apart from talent, we will study the economic possibilities of the applicants, so that the lack of resources is not a impediment to be able to take a course ”. They will also take into account those who “are in other areas of the peninsula and for whom coming to study in Madrid, at ECAM, is already an effort.”

The school will also assess whether the person has been affected at work by the coronavirus crisis and you want to recycle yourself professionally. The head explains that we are immersed in “a time of caution, since we come from an unprecedented global crisis”, but that at the same time, “these stages of transition and change are precisely the ones that are now, the best times to form “Especially for those who rethink their professional path, or who want to know and adapt to new trends in the sector.”

The postgraduate offer is made up of the masters in Distribution and Business in the Audiovisual Industry, in Cinematographic Photography Directorate, of Costume Design for Cinema Series and Theater, in Film Criticism, in Executive Production for Cinema and Series, in Fiction Series Script and in Postproduction Coordination. An offer that, as its manager shares, “is expanding, and we want to reach the more interested parties the better. We believe that with these scholarships we will be able to cover a broader spectrum of possible students. ”

Some scholarships with previous experience

New scholarships for postgraduate studies are added to the already existing for the Diploma students, for which 8 grants were already offered to first-year students, and another 8 in both second and third grades, for those who not only meet the requirements, but also appear among the best grades of the year. Since last year, there are also three Talent Scholarships, of which Miguel Hinchado was one of its beneficiaries. It is an endowment of 6,000 euros for young people who, demonstrating an excellent academic record and a portfolio of artistic and audiovisual works, have difficulties assuming the cost of enrollment.

Hinchado tried to apply for help after having “studied dentistry”, since “when I finished high school, I wanted to study at ECAM but this scholarship did not exist.” When he finished the race, he felt that “he had already done what he had to do, now he was going to try what he really wanted.” And so, presenting “all the paperwork, going to a personal interview and exposing four shorts he had already done”, he managed to convince ECAM that he deserved to be one of the selected ones. In this case, the deadline to request and convince them will be open from May 18 to July 10.