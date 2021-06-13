EBT Card at Amazon: How to Buy Food with Discounts and Free Home Delivery



Recently, the benefits that Amazon offers to SNAP EBT card users have come to light: free access on Amazon Fresh, free delivery, special offers and 50% on the Prime membership.

Photo: Cristobal Herrera

The pandemic brought us many lessons and one of them was that we do not have to attend in person to buy everything personally Even when it comes to food! Fortunately, today there are magnificent and effective home services that came to make our lives easier. The truth is that when it comes to food, we are all interested in accessing the best discounts, especially there are families who need it with higher priority and there are several services focused on grocery deals that are worth mentioning. According to data released by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, around 1.3 million veterans participate in SNAP (formerly food stamps). In every state in the United States, thousands of low-income veterans use SNAP as a extra help putting food on the table.

Recently, a new initiative with numerous benefits for the community has attracted special attention. This is SNAP EBT: a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) program, offered through the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and whose main objective is to provide nutritional benefits for supplement the food budget of needy families. In a way, one of its greatest benefits is that it makes healthy foods much more accessible. For its part, the Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) is an electronic system that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits. That is, when a participant purchases from a SNAP-authorized retail store, their EBT account is charged to reimburse the store for the food they purchased.

One of the benefits that has attracted the most attention about the SNAP EBT card, without a doubt are las facilities related to purchases on Amazon. Users with a valid card will be able to buy food on Amazon Fresh and Amazon.com, in 45 states plus the District of Columbia. Additionally, Amazon is working with USDA to expand acceptance of SNAP benefits in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, and Montana.

This is certainly an important initiative for Amazon, as offering SNAP EBT acceptance is a huge asset to the community. Especially since they offer great benefits to enhance the grocery shopping experience: competitive prices, a wide selection of foods, and free shipping options. Customers can buy SNAP-eligible foods at Amazon Grocery and Amazon Fresh (fresh produce, meat, dairy and more) in eligible regions. They also offer other benefits worth mentioning:

– Free access to Amazon Fresh: SNAP customers receive access to Amazon Fresh in most metropolitan regions with no Prime membership fees. Amazon Fresh offers high-quality perishable household products, visit: Amazon.com/AmazonFresh to check delivery options.

– Free delivery available– Customers receive free shipping on Amazon grocery orders of $ 25 or more and on purchases of $ 35 or more ($ 50 in NYC) on Amazon Fresh.

– Exclusive offers: EBT customers receive exclusive discounts on products, staples and other essentials. A big bonus is that Amazon is constantly updating the most popular grocery brand offerings, such as Quaker Oats, Campbell Soup, Kraft-Heinz, Fresh Brand, and more.

– 50% discount on Prime membership: For EBT and government assistance recipients, Amazon Prime costs just $ 5.99 / month (typically $ 12.99 / month). It’s worth mentioning that Prime members get free delivery of millions of items, exclusive Prime discounts, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, and more. Prime membership is not required to take advantage of the above benefits.

How to register?

To register your SNAP EBT card on Amazon, you just have to follow these simple steps:

1. Click on the following link to visit Amazon.com/SNAP.

2. Create an Amazon account or, failing that, log in if you are already an Amazon customer.

3. Follow the onscreen instructions to add a valid SNAP EBT card.

4. Start shopping! And enjoy the benefits.

