Ebru Sahin, the beautiful protagonist of Hercai: Love and revenge

Fans of Turkish soap operas sure have a Ebru Sahin on the radar. The 27-year-old actress has gained a lot of strength on television thanks to her role as Reyyan, Miran’s romantic interest (Akin Akinözü) on Hercai: Amor y Venganza, the successful premiere of Telemundo. Little by little she becomes the favorite of many, not only because of her personality, but also because of her undeniable beauty. But, Who is this girl who conquers hearts in this incredible love story?

Ebru Sahin plays ‘Rayyan’ in ‘Hercai: Love and revenge’ | Photo: Telemundo

Born in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 18, 1994, Ebru led a quiet life with her interest in school in mind. Before hearing the call for acting, he graduated from Istanbul University in Science and Sports.

But when talent calls, it is impossible to ignore it. Shortly after graduation, she took acting classes that led to her film debut with a role in the 2016 film Kan Parasi. Her performance attracted attention, and a year later she starred in the TV series Savaşçi.

In a very short time she positioned herself as one of the favorite Turkish actresses and was seen in series such as İstanbullu Gelin and Yasak Elma. Only two years after her acting debut, Ebru achieved her first starring role in Hercai: Amor y Venganza, the telenovela that gives her international fame as well as several awards, such as the Golden Butterfly for Best Actress in 2020.

Ebru Sahin is one of the favorite Turkish actresses | Photo: @rebrusahin

Her career is growing by leaps and bounds and, after concluding the third season of Hercai, Ebru is already working on one more soap opera: Destan, a project she accepted after being shocked by the script. Thanks to her talent and effort, the beautiful actress has been able to travel and see the world, a dream come true that she shares with her more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

5 details of the life of Ebru Sahin

His heart has an owner. For almost a year, Ebru has been dating Cedi Osman, a basketball player with whom she has been seen very much in love. On their recent vacation to the beaches of the Maldives, they looked so happy that their fans are saying that there will be wedding bells soon. Cedi is a year younger than her and plays for an NBA team in the United States. The athlete and the actress have a very discreet relationship, but they do not hide their love and from time to time they pose together to post a photo on social networks.