Specifically, the sale to 8th Avenue Foods & Provisions of the Ronzoni brand and the Winchester (Virginia) plant has been agreed for 95 million US dollars (80.4 million euros).

Ebro Foods sells its dry pasta business and Virginia plant for 80.4 million

The closing of the operation would generate a net capital gain (after taxes) in Ebro’s consolidated accounts that is estimated at 25 million euros, as indicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Europa Press collects.

The operation comprises the value of 100% of the business, that is, before any eventual adjustment for working capital. The transferred business generated net sales of approximately $ 102 million (about € 86.3 million) in 2019 and $ 115.8 million (more than € 98 million) in 2020.

The execution of the operation is subject to certain closing conditions and other usual formalities in this type of transaction.

After this divestment, the Ebro Group maintains its presence in the North American market with its businesses of dry and fresh pasta (Garofalo and Bertagni), frozen products (Ebrofrost), rice and other high-value products (Carolina, Mahatma, Minute, Success, Tilda, RiceSelect).