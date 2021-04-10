Ebro Foods: a whole decade in a bullish book channel

Ebro Foods is generally a fairly slow stock, quite heavy on its movements. By definition a refuge value for when they come badly given. But it is impeccably bullish.

Technical analysis

Short term

Medium term

Long term

A bullish channel is a pattern that is characterized by the price moving within two lines that are parallel and have a positive slope. The upper part of the channel is called the resistance zone and the lower part is called the support zone. And the condition that this pattern must meet for it to be valid is to have at least two support points at the base of the channel and three at the top (resistance), or three in the support area (the base of the channel). canal) and two in its upper part. So we must always have at least five points of tangency in the channel.

And that’s what we have in the case of Ebro Foods, a manual bullish channel. The last falls would have sought support at the base of it and since then it seems to want to restructure upwards again. The only resistance at this time is found in the annual, and historical highs, at 19.18 euros. The upper part of the canal is currently around 25 euros.

Ebro Foods weekly chart since the end of 2009